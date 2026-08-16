Anthony Gordon to Make His Debut for Barcelona

As Barcelona look to temporarily solve their attacking problems before the transfer window closes, attention has turned to Anthony Gordon. According to Goal.com, the Englishman is expected to play his first minutes for the Catalan club in Sunday's friendly against Basel. The absence of an out-and-out centre-forward in Hansi Flick's team has made this transfer an important temporary solution. Goal.com reports this.

Barcelona's management had agreed the transfer of Gordon with Newcastle as early as the end of last May, before the transfer window officially opened. The deal is worth €70 million in guaranteed payments, plus €10 million in bonuses. The player is scheduled to feature against Basel at Switzerland's St. Jakob-Park stadium.

Champions League Matches That Led to the Transfer

The Englishman's quality made an equally positive impression on Barcelona's coaching staff and management. Three matches between Newcastle and Barcelona in last season's Champions League convinced head coach Hansi Flick and the sporting director that the transfer was necessary. In particular, during the final minutes of the first game, Gordon operated as an out-and-out centre-forward, scored his team's only goal and helped produce a match that ended in a 2–1 victory for the Catalans.

After that, Anthony was left out of the starting lineup for the first leg of the round of 16 at St James' Park because of pain that had been troubling him. However, he came on in the 66th minute. In the return leg at Spotify Camp Nou, he again played as a centre-forward and witnessed the strength of Barcelona's attack. The Catalans scored seven unanswered goals to settle the tie, while Gordon was substituted in the 81st minute.

Hansi Flick's Plans and a New Test

The current shortage of a centre-forward is forcing Hansi Flick to make urgent decisions. Gordon's ability to perform in different situations and adapt to the team's playing style is expected to benefit the coaching staff. The match against Basel will be the player's first official test with his new team.

Fans and experts are closely following the new signing's first steps in competitive action. If Gordon repays the trust shown by the coaching staff, the transfer will undoubtedly provide a worthwhile, even if temporary, solution to Barcelona's problems in attack.