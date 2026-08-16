Rani Mukerji awarded an honorary doctorate: actress unable to hold back her tears!

·11·Culture
Rani Mukerji awarded an honorary doctorate: actress unable to hold back her tears!

One of the prominent figures in Indian cinema, Rani Mukerji, has been awarded an honorary doctorate by Australia’s La Trobe University.

30 years of work recognized

The actress received the prestigious degree in recognition of her 30-year career in cinema, as well as her contribution to protecting the rights of women and children.

Rani Mukerji became the second Indian filmmaker to receive this degree.

The second Indian star after Shohruh Xon

Before her, in 2019, the famous Indian actor Shohruh Xon became the first Indian filmmaker to be awarded this honorary doctorate.

Tears at the award ceremony

Rani Mukerji was unable to hold back her tears as she accepted the honorary doctorate diploma.

The actress expressed her gratitude to those who recognized her 30-year creative journey and to the participants of the ceremony.

Rani Mukerji’s achievement is also being regarded as a major recognition for Bollywood.

Rani MukerjiLa Trobe UniversityShah Rukh KhanBollywood
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