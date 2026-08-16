Frank Lampard Wants to Sign Two Chelsea Players

Coventry head coach Frank Lampard is working on signing two players from his former club Chelsea. The club, preparing to return to the Premier League, is active in the final days of the transfer window as it looks to strengthen the squad. This was reported by Goal.com reports .

According to Goal.com, Lampard had previously expressed his desire to see Mykhailo Mudryk in his team. The Ukraine international had returned to Xabi Alonso’s squad after serving a lengthy suspension related to a doping case. The player had been suspended since November 2024 because of meldonium and has now completed his one-year-and-eight-month ban.

Lampard’s Transfer Plans

Mykhailo Mudryk would prefer to remain in the Premier League rather than join French club Strasbourg. Coventry’s head coach believes the Ukrainian winger’s pace and style of play could be crucial to the team’s survival in the top flight.

Lampard’s transfer targets are not limited to Mudryk. According to TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook, the experienced manager is also attempting to bring Chelsea academy graduate Josh Acheampong to his team.

Squad Changes and Prospects

The 20-year-old defender has made 44 first-team appearances since his debut in 2024. The London club initially considered the young talent not for sale, but that decision could change in the final days of the transfer window.

Chelsea head coach Xabi Alonso is continuing to rebuild the squad. The £52 million signing of Maxence Lacroix from Crystal Palace and Trevoh Chalobah’s move to Como are expected to significantly reduce Acheampong’s opportunities to play.

For this reason, the London club’s management could be open to loaning out or transferring the young player so he can gain experience under Lampard. Coventry, meanwhile, are preparing seriously for their first challenges in the Premier League.