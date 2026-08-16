Arsenal and Manchester City announce final lineups

·52·Sport
Arsenal and Manchester City announce final lineups

Arsenal and Manchester City will face each other in the English Super Cup final. The match kicks off at 19:00. Both teams are set to play in a 4-2-3-1 formation. David Raya will start in goal for Arsenal, with Kai Havertz leading the attack. “Manchester City” will rely on Erling Haaland as the central striker. The substitutes, coaches and stadium name are not provided in this information.

Arsenal starting XI:

• David Raya

• Ben White

• Cristian Mosquera

• Gabriel Magalhaes

• Riccardo Calafiori

• Myles Lewis-Skelly

• Bruno Guimaraes

• Noni Madueke

• Martin Odegaard

• Christos Tzolis

• Kai Havertz

Manchester City starting XI:

• Gianluigi Donnarumma

• Nico O'Reilly

• Josko Gvardiol

• Ruben Dias

Abdukodir Khusanov

• Elliot Anderson

• Mateo Kovacic

• Jeremy Doku

• Phil Foden

• Antoine Semenyo

• Erling Haaland

Martin Odegaard will captain Arsenal. Ruben Dias will wear the captain's armband for Manchester City.

ArsenalManchester CityErling HaalandMartin OdegaardRuben Dias
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