The English Premier League’s results in recent years and the club’s problems continue to be heavily debated by football experts and former players. According to Sportmediaset, Manchester United’s heavy defeat in their latest friendly sparked strong criticism from club legend Gary Neville. In his analysis, the former defender openly criticized shortcomings in the team’s performance. Goal.com reported .

Milan managed to win the match. In Gary Neville’s opinion, despite several key first-team players being absent from the opposition lineup, the English club failed to exploit the spaces on the pitch and suffered a humiliating defeat. According to him, Milan, who have been unable to win in their recent matches, easily breached Manchester United’s defense.

The Match and the Flurry of Goals

The match was full of unexpected events and provided fans with plenty of goals. The hosts took the lead in the second minute through Harry Maguire. However, Milan seized the initiative and restored parity with a series of fierce attacks. Samuel Chukwueze equalized in the 37th minute. Although Dorgu put Manchester United back in front early in the second half, the opposition then dominated proceedings completely.

Milan players including Cisse, Ramos and Ruben Loftus-Cheek also got their names on the scoresheet. The match ultimately ended in a heavy victory for Milan. It was clear that the coaches acting as head managers on the touchline experimented with the lineup, which affected the quality of the performance.

Gary Neville’s Views on Transfer Policy

The 51-year-old former footballer recalled the golden era under Sir Alex Ferguson and identified signing new players as the only solution to the current problems. He said the team urgently needed fresh strength, particularly competitive, high-level players. The current squad cannot go far, while defensive disorganization requires serious changes.

During the match, both teams’ coaches made numerous substitutions and also tested young players from the bench. However, experts particularly noted that the main problems—poor team play and a lack of consistency—remain unresolved. Gary Neville’s criticism once again highlighted the difficult challenges facing Manchester United’s management.