Avaz Oxun's sketch on mothers-in-law and daughters-in-law brought the house down! (Video)

·63·Culture
Avaz Oxun's sketch on mothers-in-law and daughters-in-law brought the house down! (Video)

Well-known Uzbek comedian Avaz Oxun addressed one of the most relevant and eternally sensitive topics among the public—the relationship between a mother-in-law and a daughter-in-law—through his unique and subtle satire during his latest concert program. His new sketch, in line with the proverb "I'm telling you, my daughter, listen up, my daughter-in-law," was greeted by the audience with thunderous applause and laughter.

The master of words skillfully portrayed the art of domestic veiled digs and subtle hints through the examples of pets—a cat and a dog.

"Did you come to my house just to lie around?": The mother-in-law's "attack" on the cat

The comedian hilariously depicted a scene where the mother-in-law, unable to speak directly to the daughter-in-law, shifts the blame onto an innocent resting cat:

"The mother-in-law is quite 'shustraya' (quick), she found a new way to discipline the daughter-in-law. She went up and kicked the cat resting next to the daughter-in-law, saying:

'Oh, drop dead instead of meowing, are you going to keep lying there? Did you come to my house just to lie around? When was dawn supposed to break, you pest? The neighbor's cat has already swept the yard, and you're still lying around in my house, hey, drop dead instead of sleeping!'

The cat is confused: 'What is this woman saying, I don't get it?' But the daughter-in-law understood everything perfectly well."

"Her puppy in Russia didn't let her sleep": The daughter-in-law's retaliatory strike via the dog

Not staying silent in the face of such a dig, the daughter-in-law used a quirky way to "deliver the message to the right person":

  • Kicking the dog and the response: The daughter-in-law got up, first looked at the cat and said: "This is our business, you stay out of it," then went out to the yard and kicked the resting dog;

  • The daughter-in-law's sarcasm: When the dog barked "Woof!", the daughter-in-law retorted properly to her mother-in-law: "Oh, drop dead instead of barking! You've been barking ever since I came to this household. Did I come here to listen to you bark? Look at the neighbor's dog, it doesn't make a single 'woof'. Her puppy in Russia kept her awake all night saying 'I miss you, I miss you, my darling'... Oh, if you miss him, then co-o-o-me!"

Laughter in the hall and fans' applause

Avaz Oxun's unique facial expressions, voice tone, and gestures kept the hall full of spectators in stitches. This excerpt, which is spreading widely on social networks, is being praised by users as "lifelike and very appropriate satire."

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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