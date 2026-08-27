Octagon vs. Boxing: Tyson Fury reveals why he dislikes wrestling

Heavyweight boxing legend Tyson Fury has once again captured the attention of combat sports fans with his latest statement. The former British world champion openly admitted which aspect of MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) appeals to him and why he dislikes classic wrestling.

The 'Gypsy King' also assessed the trend of octagon fighters transitioning to big-money professional boxing matches.

“It’s only interesting when they punch in the face”: Fury on MMA

Fury emphasized that he does not fully understand mixed martial arts, preferring only the intense striking exchanges while standing:

“To be honest, I know almost nothing about MMA. This sport only seems interesting to me when the fighters are standing up and punching each other in the face. But when they go to the ground and start wrestling... I don't enjoy watching that at all,”said the former champion.

MMA fighters moving to boxing: It’s all about name and fame

Speaking about octagon fighters stepping into the ring under boxing rules, Fury noted that in this process, it is not the sport itself, but the athlete's personal brand that comes first:

The fame factor: “If we are talking about stars who are well-known to the public and have already made a name for themselves, I believe they can switch to any sport. Because in such clashes, the main thing is the fighter's reputation and popularity.”;

Commercial interest: It has been confirmed once again that MMA stars stepping into the boxing ring is primarily linked to large purses and high-profile shows.

Latest success in the ring

Tyson Fury himself continues to demonstrate active sports form: