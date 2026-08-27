Octagon vs. Boxing: Tyson Fury reveals why he dislikes wrestling

·27·Sport
Octagon vs. Boxing: Tyson Fury reveals why he dislikes wrestling

Heavyweight boxing legend Tyson Fury has once again captured the attention of combat sports fans with his latest statement. The former British world champion openly admitted which aspect of MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) appeals to him and why he dislikes classic wrestling.

The 'Gypsy King' also assessed the trend of octagon fighters transitioning to big-money professional boxing matches.

“It’s only interesting when they punch in the face”: Fury on MMA

Fury emphasized that he does not fully understand mixed martial arts, preferring only the intense striking exchanges while standing:

“To be honest, I know almost nothing about MMA. This sport only seems interesting to me when the fighters are standing up and punching each other in the face.

But when they go to the ground and start wrestling... I don't enjoy watching that at all,”said the former champion.

MMA fighters moving to boxing: It’s all about name and fame

Speaking about octagon fighters stepping into the ring under boxing rules, Fury noted that in this process, it is not the sport itself, but the athlete's personal brand that comes first:

  • The fame factor: “If we are talking about stars who are well-known to the public and have already made a name for themselves, I believe they can switch to any sport. Because in such clashes, the main thing is the fighter's reputation and popularity.”;

  • Commercial interest: It has been confirmed once again that MMA stars stepping into the boxing ring is primarily linked to large purses and high-profile shows.

Latest success in the ring

Tyson Fury himself continues to demonstrate active sports form:

  • Victory over Mariusz Wach: The British boxer last stepped into the ring at the end of July, defeating his experienced Polish opponent Mariusz Wachvia a 7th-round technical knockout.

Tyson FuryBoxingMMAHeavyweightCombat Sports
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

A Unique Sensation in the World of Chess: 15-Year-Old Defeats Magnus Carlsen!A Unique Sensation in the World of Chess: 15-Year-Old Defeats Magnus Carlsen!Today, 14:17Unexpected Result: Details of the Clash Between Undefeated Tszyu and MahoneyUnexpected Result: Details of the Clash Between Undefeated Tszyu and MahoneyToday, 14:06Kylian Mbappé responds to critics: "Who was unhappy?"Kylian Mbappé responds to critics: "Who was unhappy?"Today, 12:02Will the Ballon d'Or winner stay in Paris? PSG is preparing a sensational deal for Dembélé!Will the Ballon d'Or winner stay in Paris? PSG is preparing a sensational deal for Dembélé!Today, 11:45“Amateur boxing star in the USA”: British publication reveals new plans for Uzbek boxer“Amateur boxing star in the USA”: British publication reveals new plans for Uzbek boxerToday, 11:40Tyson Fury reveals the secret of his deep depression after defeating Klitschko!Tyson Fury reveals the secret of his deep depression after defeating Klitschko!Today, 11:34
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star
What rating did Abdukodir Khusanov receive in his debut match?
What rating did Abdukodir Khusanov receive in his debut match?
Abdumalik Yorbutayev Explodes Again in Yerevan: Doev Knocked Out (Video)
Abdumalik Yorbutayev Explodes Again in Yerevan: Doev Knocked Out (Video)
Yamal hosted an unusual “Pink Party” on his birthday
Yamal hosted an unusual “Pink Party” on his birthday
Masterclass from Husanov: 97% accuracy and 97 touches (video)
Masterclass from Husanov: 97% accuracy and 97 touches (video)
Husanov’s grandfather dies: defender leaves Man City camp (video)
Husanov’s grandfather dies: defender leaves Man City camp (video)