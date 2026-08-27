Unexpected Result: Details of the Clash Between Undefeated Tszyu and Mahoney

Two undefeated stars of Australian professional boxing — Nikita Tszyu (12-0-1, 10 KOs) and Ben Mahoney (17-0-2, 9 KOs) saw their main event clash end in an unexpected result. In a tense and bloody 12-round confrontation, the judges were split, and ultimately a draw was recorded.

The judges' scorecards were as follows: 117-111, 113-115, 114-114.

Eye cut and illegal blow: Drama in the ring

Throughout the fight, both boxers faced serious challenges:

Round 3 injury: In the third round, an accidental clash of heads left Nikita Tszyu with a severe cut above his right eye, and the fight continued with blood streaming down his face;

Round 9 and time stoppage: In the ninth round, Ben Mahoney landed an illegal low blow. As a result, the referee had to stop the fight to give Tszyu extra time to recover.

Clash of styles: Defense and body shots

During the 12 rounds in the ring, two different tactical styles were on display:

Mahoney's counter-attacks: Ben Mahoney fought primarily on the back foot, focusing on landing precise counter-punches to Tszyu's head;

Tszyu's pressure and body work: Nikita Tszyu, as usual, applied relentless aggressive pressure, attempting to sap Mahoney's strength with heavy body shots.

Will there be a rematch? Post-fight statements

After the fight, the boxers' reactions to a second encounter differed:

Ben Mahoney: “I am 100 percent ready for a rematch and I want it”, he said, expressing his openness to a second bout;

Nikita Tszyu: Nikita, the son of the famous Kostya Tszyu, has not yet made a definitive decision regarding a rematch and refrained from making an official statement.

Although both boxers maintained their undefeated records, the drama in the ring has only increased interest in a potential rematch.