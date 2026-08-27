165 tons of tomatoes wasted in one hour: The world's most famous unusual festival in Spain

·4·World
165 tons of tomatoes wasted in one hour: The world's most famous unusual festival in Spain

In the Spanish town of Buñol, La Tomatina — one of the world's most famous unusual festivals — once again brought together thousands of people. During the one-hour tomato battle, 165 tons of tomatoes were strewn across the streets.

This year's festival was attended by over 20,000 participants. At the signal, the town's streets quickly filled with tomatoes as festival participants began throwing them at each other.

Within an hour, hundreds of tons of tomatoes were squashed, and the streets of Buñol literally turned red.

The use of 165 tons of tomatoes in just one hour gives a sense of the scale of the festival. The history of La Tomatina dates back to a simple food fight that occurred in 1945, when tomatoes were hurled at each other during a street dispute.

Although this tradition was later officially banned, it was revived in the 1980s. Over the years, La Tomatina has grown into a major event attracting tourists not only from Spain but from all over the world.

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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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