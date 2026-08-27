One UI 9 software is being prepared for Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

·15·Technology
One UI 9 software is being prepared for Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

South Korean tech giant Samsung has started software update work for its previous generation flagships. According to ixbt.com, the new One UI 9 firmware version for the three-year-old Galaxy S23 Ultra smartphone has appeared on the company's internal servers. Although the manufacturer has not yet officially announced the start of a public beta program for these devices, the commencement of testing will naturally delight flagship users. This is reported by Ixbt.com news.

The new software identified on internal servers is marked with test builds under the numbers S918BXXUAZZHI, S918BOXMAZZHI, and S918BXXUAGZHI. These numbers indicate that they are intended specifically for the Galaxy S23 Ultra model. Experts note that this step indicates Samsung has begun the process of adapting its 2023 flagship models to future operating system requirements.

New firmware and its specific features

Currently, the official beta version of One UI 9, based on Android 17, is only available for the latest Galaxy S26 smartphone series. The company plans to gradually expand the new operating system tests, but has not yet provided specific information on when this program will reach Galaxy S23 series devices.

Nevertheless, the appearance of initial test builds on the servers means the process has entered an active phase. Samsung typically pays special attention to providing its previous years' advanced models with new features and security patches. Galaxy S23 Ultra users are expected to have the opportunity to participate in open beta testing in the coming months.

SamsungGalaxy S23 UltraOne UI 9AndroidTechnology
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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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