Unexpected proposal at a funeral: Priest proposes to the deceased's daughter

An unusual incident that occurred in South Africa in May 2022 caused a major stir on the internet. During a funeral, a priest proposed marriage to the deceased's daughter in front of her father's coffin.

While the funeral service was underway, the priest unexpectedly approached the daughter of the deceased.

He proposed to her, and she accepted.

What shocked most people was that such a proposal was made right during her father's funeral, in front of the coffin. The priest claimed he saw the girl grieving the loss of her father and wanted to comfort her during a difficult time.

However, his actions were not received well by the public.

After footage of the event spread online, many users criticized the priest's behavior as strange and completely inappropriate for the situation.