Artificial intelligence helped doctors successfully remove a brain tumor

·11·World
Artificial intelligence helped doctors successfully remove a brain tumor

In the United Kingdom, the first patient to undergo brain surgery with the help of artificial intelligence technology has had their tumor successfully removed. A 11-millimeter tumor was detected in the pituitary gland of 48-year-old Rhys Hibbert.

During the surgery, the artificial intelligence system monitored the process in real time.

It helped doctors identify particularly delicate and critical structures. Specifically, the system:

identified important blood vessels;

assisted in identifying structures responsible for vision;

provided additional information to doctors during the operation. Because the pituitary gland is located at the base of the brain, the surrounding blood vessels and vision-related structures require extreme caution during surgery.

The ability of artificial intelligence to display critical anatomical structures in real time can be an additional tool for surgeons. Rhys Hibbert's surgery is one of the examples showing that artificial intelligence is becoming increasingly integrated into practical medical procedures.

Artificial IntelligenceBrain SurgeryMedical TechnologyHealthcare InnovationUnited Kingdom
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
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