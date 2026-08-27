Tashkent's festive poster: Where to go on August 27? (Venues and times)

·46·Culture
Tashkent's festive poster: Where to go on August 27? (Venues and times)

On the occasion of the glorious 35th anniversary of the State Independence of the Republic of Uzbekistan, large-scale festive public festivities, solemn concert programs, and various cultural and educational events have kicked off across our capital.

On August 27, a number of central parks and open spaces in Tashkent will host exciting show programs, national games, and handicraft fairs for residents and guests of our city.

Venues and times of festive events:

City residents can experience the festive spirit in the following districts and locations convenient for them:

  • Yakkasaray district: Pushkin Square — at 18:00;

  • Sergeli district: Central Park — at 18:00;

  • Uchtepa district: Open area in front of the district khokimiyat — at 18:30;

  • Almazar district: «River Park» square — at 18:00;

  • Mirabad district: Furkat Recreation Park — from 14:00 to 22:00;

  • Chilonzor district: Gafur Gulom Culture and Recreation Park — at 14:00.

What is included in the holiday program?

Visitors to the festive squares can expect a rich and colorful entertainment program:

  • Pop and folklore: Live concerts by famous artists, young performers, and folklore groups;

  • Exhibitions and book fairs: Masterpieces of folk applied art, exhibitions of national handicraft products, and festive book sales;

  • National sports competitions: Uzbek national kurash, chess and checkers matches, and exciting tug-of-war competitions will be held among fans.

These festivities organized across the capital are a wonderful opportunity for family leisure and sharing the Independence spirit.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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