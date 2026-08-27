Xiaomi unveils its first smartphone with a 10 000 mAh battery

Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Note 17 Pro Max 5G in the Japanese market, featuring a massive 10 000 mAh battery for the first time in its history. According to ixbt.com, engineers managed to maintain a thickness of 8.57 mm and a weight of 229.5 grams while providing record-breaking capacity. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

Technical capabilities and performance

The new smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 processor and runs the latest version of the Android 16 operating system. The device supports 100W fast charging technology and up to 27W reverse charging, allowing it to charge other gadgets.

The model is equipped with a 6.83-inch OLED display, featuring 1.5K resolution and a 120 Hz refresh rate. The main camera setup includes 50 and 8 megapixel sensors, while the front camera has a resolution of 32 megapixels.

Protection and long-term support

The manufacturer has paid special attention to the safety and stability of this device. Specifically, the body features the IP68 standard for full dust and moisture protection. Additionally, Xiaomi promises to release security updates for this smartphone for six years.

As part of an initial promotion in Japan, the Redmi Note 17 Pro Max is being sold for 69 980 yen (approximately $440). This special offer is valid until October 14 of this year.

More affordable Redmi 17 4G model

During the presentation, Xiaomi also unveiled the more affordable Redmi 17 4G smartphone. This device is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G91 Ultra processor, a 7500 mAh battery, and a 45W charging block.

This model features a 6.9-inch HD+ display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, a 50 megapixel main camera, and an 8 megapixel front camera. The price for the 4/128 GB RAM/storage version is set at 29 980 yen (approximately $190).