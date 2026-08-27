Xiaomi unveils its first smartphone with a 10 000 mAh battery

·2·Technology
Xiaomi unveils its first smartphone with a 10 000 mAh battery

Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Note 17 Pro Max 5G in the Japanese market, featuring a massive 10 000 mAh battery for the first time in its history. According to ixbt.com, engineers managed to maintain a thickness of 8.57 mm and a weight of 229.5 grams while providing record-breaking capacity. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

Technical capabilities and performance

The new smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 processor and runs the latest version of the Android 16 operating system. The device supports 100W fast charging technology and up to 27W reverse charging, allowing it to charge other gadgets.

The model is equipped with a 6.83-inch OLED display, featuring 1.5K resolution and a 120 Hz refresh rate. The main camera setup includes 50 and 8 megapixel sensors, while the front camera has a resolution of 32 megapixels.

Protection and long-term support

The manufacturer has paid special attention to the safety and stability of this device. Specifically, the body features the IP68 standard for full dust and moisture protection. Additionally, Xiaomi promises to release security updates for this smartphone for six years.

As part of an initial promotion in Japan, the Redmi Note 17 Pro Max is being sold for 69 980 yen (approximately $440). This special offer is valid until October 14 of this year.

More affordable Redmi 17 4G model

During the presentation, Xiaomi also unveiled the more affordable Redmi 17 4G smartphone. This device is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G91 Ultra processor, a 7500 mAh battery, and a 45W charging block.

This model features a 6.9-inch HD+ display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, a 50 megapixel main camera, and an 8 megapixel front camera. The price for the 4/128 GB RAM/storage version is set at 29 980 yen (approximately $190).

XiaomiRedmi Note 17 Pro MaxSmartphoneTechnologyAndroid
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

One UI 9 software is being prepared for Samsung Galaxy S23 UltraOne UI 9 software is being prepared for Samsung Galaxy S23 UltraToday, 15:00August security patch released for Samsung flagshipsAugust security patch released for Samsung flagshipsToday, 09:56Apple closes method for installing removed apps on iPhoneApple closes method for installing removed apps on iPhoneToday, 02:58Google Pixel 11 Pro flashlight weakened due to new featureGoogle Pixel 11 Pro flashlight weakened due to new featureToday, 02:20Scientists have created a quantum battery that charges in femtosecondsScientists have created a quantum battery that charges in femtosecondsToday, 01:58Android devices to gain remote control capabilities for Windows PCsAndroid devices to gain remote control capabilities for Windows PCsToday, 01:27
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

New Bionic Robot with Artificial Skin Unveiled in Beijing
New Bionic Robot with Artificial Skin Unveiled in Beijing
Payment for iPhone leads to family tragedy (video)
Payment for iPhone leads to family tragedy (video)
Tecno Showcases World's First Bezel-Less Smartphone
Tecno Showcases World's First Bezel-Less Smartphone
Planet Earth Has Become a Giant Detector Searching for Dark Matter
Planet Earth Has Become a Giant Detector Searching for Dark Matter
GTA 5 launched on iPhone 17 Pro Max
GTA 5 launched on iPhone 17 Pro Max
Roskosmos Publishes Photo of Solar Eclipse From Space
Roskosmos Publishes Photo of Solar Eclipse From Space
New Photos of Starship Recovered from the Indian Ocean Published
New Photos of Starship Recovered from the Indian Ocean Published
Kawasaki is preparing its four-legged Corleo robot for mass production
Kawasaki is preparing its four-legged Corleo robot for mass production