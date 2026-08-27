“I went into shock when I found out it was quintuplets”: A rare birth in Andijan

In Andijan, after having two daughters, a family simultaneously welcomed five quintuplets — two boys and three girls. While this was an unexpected joy for the parents, a severe tragedy befell the family shortly afterward.

The family previously had two daughters. During the subsequent pregnancy, it was revealed that they were expecting not just one, but five babies.

“I went into shock when I found out it was quintuplets...” — says a family member.

Of the newborns, two were boys and three were girls. Although the birth of five children was a great joy for the family, one of the babies struggled for life.

The youngest of the twins, Sanobaroy, lived for only 10 days and passed away. The simultaneous birth of five babies completely changed the family's life. Along with the joyful days, Sanobaroy's death became a heavy loss for her parents.

Nevertheless, the fate and future of the four remaining twins have become the most important matter for their loved ones.