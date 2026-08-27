Shukurullo Isroilov responds to his new appointment and critics (video)

A well-known figure in the Uzbek variety and satire scene, comedian Shukurullo Isroilov, has been appointed as the Deputy Head of the Tashkent City Department of Culture.

This news sparked heated debates on social media: while many congratulated the artist on his new responsible position, some users criticized his appointment to a leadership role. In a special interview, the comedian openly addressed all critical opinions and the "negativity" directed at him.

"One should say 'good luck to him': Who are the critics?"

Shukurullo Isroilov explained the underlying reasons for the objections raised against him and identified the category of critics:

"No, let them criticize if they want. But who is doing this criticizing? It is the idle people sitting there, those whose own work isn't going well, and those who cannot stand to see others succeed who criticize. Why should they criticize me? They should say, 'Good luck to him, let him try!' If they don't like me, they should just not like me, that's it. They shouldn't talk about that person, about the artist," said the deputy department head.

"If you don't like it, scroll past on Instagram": On common sense and responsibility

The artist offered his recommendations regarding baseless insults and negative attitudes on social networks:

Keep it to yourself: "I want to tell the negative ones: if you don't like this artist, keep it to yourself, that's it. Don't watch, just scroll past on Instagram. What is the point of writing and insulting him? As if they themselves are perfect!";

The measure of common sense: "A smart, sensible person never discusses someone they don't like; they say 'let it be.' Only a person without common sense writes negative things. A person whose own life isn't going well and who hasn't contributed a penny's worth of benefit to the state, the motherland, or the country spends their whole life just writing negativity."

Having taken up his new position, Shukurullo Isroilov expressed his intention to prove himself through the development of the capital's culture and through practical work.