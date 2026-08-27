“Home Alone 2” actor Tim Curry passes away at the age of 80

British actor Tim Curry, known for his role as Mr. Hector in the film "Home Alone 2", has died at the age of 80. His death was announced on August 26.

Tim Curry passed away at his home in Los Angeles on August 25, 2026. The cause of the actor's death has not yet been disclosed.

He had a long career spanning film, theatre, television, and music, creating numerous memorable characters that remain in the hearts of audiences across generations.

In the 1992 film "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York", Curry played the role of Mr. Hector, an employee of the famous Plaza Hotel in New York.

This particular role was one of those that made Tim Curry well-known to Uzbek audiences as well. Among the actor's most famous roles are the terrifying clown Pennywise in the film "It" and Frank-N-Furter in "The Rocky Horror Picture Show".

Having suffered a stroke in 2012, Curry nonetheless continued his creative work.