Adiz Rajabov explained why he keeps his personal life a secret (video)

In an interview on the "Shaxsiy chegara" show, actor Adiz Rajabov stated that he dislikes talking about his family in interviews or on social media, and prefers not to show his loved ones to the public.

During the conversation, the actor was asked: "There is no information about your family anywhere. What is the reason for this?"

Adiz Rajabov emphasized that this situation is related to his character.

«This is related to my character. First of all, it annoys me to talk about this topic. I am married, I have children — that's it, I think that's enough. If I am going to gain attention for something, I want it to be solely through my work. I don't like showing other sides of myself or talking about them», — said the actor.

«For example, I cannot speak for other people. This is my choice. I understand that the audience is interested in the topic of family. But, thank God, the viewers have been understanding of this as well. They even write in the comments that they respect my perspective», — added Adiz Rajabov.

According to the actor, people on social media also frequently ask him why he doesn't show his family or talk about them. However, he attributes this to his personal views and character.

«There are questions like why you don't show your family, why you don't talk about them. This is simply my character. I just don't like this», — said the actor.

Adiz Rajabov's thoughts on keeping his family away from the public eye and his firm stance on the matter were warmly received by observers as well. In the comments, many users expressed respect for the actor's decision and applauded his attitude.