Google Pixel 11 Pro outperforms iPhone 17 Pro in battery life

·19·Technology
Google Pixel 11 Pro outperforms iPhone 17 Pro in battery life

Google has achieved significant success in power efficiency and battery life for its new flagship devices. According to ixbt.com, the new generation Google Pixel 11 Pro model, despite its compact size, demonstrates impressive battery performance, managing to surpass its main competitors. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

Detailed test results conducted by GSM Arena show that the smaller Google Pixel 11 Pro model outperformed not only its predecessor but also a number of popular rivals in battery tests. Specifically, the smaller "pixel" managed to run for 15 hours and 38 minutes on a single charge.

Comparisons and key results

For comparison, last year's Pixel 10 Pro model lasted only 12 hours and 5 minutes in similar tests. The larger model in the series, the Pixel 11 Pro XL, showed a result of 16 hours and 45 minutes. Interestingly, the more compact Pixel 11 Pro even managed to slightly outperform the iPhone 17 Pro in terms of battery life.

At the same time, experts note that the real main competition for Google will be the iPhone 18 Pro model, which is expected to be unveiled in the coming days. It is also worth noting that the new device narrowly outperformed Samsung's Galaxy S26 flagship in the tests.

Charging speed and features

While a major leap has been observed in battery life, the situation regarding charging speed is slightly different. The charging performance of the small Pixel 11 Pro does not differ significantly from its predecessor, whereas the Pixel 11 Pro XL model charges significantly faster than the old Pixel 10 Pro XL.

The main reason for this is the use of a 30W charging adapter. As a result, the new compact device can reach 59% charge in just half an hour in Extreme mode. A full charge from zero to 100% takes a total of 1 hour and 20 minutes.

Google PixelPixel 11 ProiPhone 17 ProSmartphonesBattery Life
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Abror Shuhratov
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