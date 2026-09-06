“Flick’s New General on the Pitch”: Rodri is Revolutionizing Barcelona

·40·Sport
“Flick’s New General on the Pitch”: Rodri is Revolutionizing Barcelona

FC Barcelona head coach Hans-Dieter Flick is extremely satisfied with the performance and professionalism of the experienced midfielder Rodri, who joined the club during the summer transfer window from Manchester City. According to reports from the prestigious Spanish newspaper 'El Pais', the German tactician regularly holds private, one-on-one tactical meetings with the Spanish star after training sessions. Rodri has not only become the primary conductor for the Catalans in the center of the pitch but has also quickly established himself as one of the key leaders with a significant voice in the dressing room.

The mysterious 5 minutes in training: What was agreed upon before the 'Valencia' match?

The Spanish press has revealed the most interesting details of the close relationship between Flick and Rodri:

  • Private dialogue on the touchline: Before the La Liga match against Valencia, while the rest of the team was practicing shooting, Flick and Rodri held a private conversation on the sidelines for about five minutes;

  • Perfecting the pressing system: Journalists report that the coach is building the team's aggressive pressing philosophy specifically around Rodri's movements and his ball-winning skills;

  • Shots from outside the penalty area: Flick has tasked Rodri with encouraging midfielders to shoot more from around the penalty area and to be more decisive in finishing attacks.

The new captain in the dressing room: Manchester Cityschool and leadership spirit

Rodri, who rose to the level of the world's best defensive midfielder under Pep Guardiola, has quickly established his influence at Camp Nou:

  • Coach on the pitch: The coaching staff sees him not just as a regular player, but as the coach's 'right hand' on the field;

  • An ideal role model for the youth: The publication notes that Rodri's composure, vast international experience, and tactical intelligence serve as a great school for the Catalan youth generation;

  • Authority in the dressing room: In a very short time, he has become one of the decisive figures in managing the team's mental atmosphere and uniting players during crucial moments.

Do you think Rodri can lead Barcelona to major titles in La Liga and the Champions League? Is Hans-Dieter Flick’s decision to build his tactics around Rodri the right move to restore the Catalans' former greatness? Share your thoughts in the comments!

BarcelonaRodriHansi FlickLa LigaFootball
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Shuhrat Razzakov
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