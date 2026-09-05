Farangiz Abdazova celebrates her 25th birthday with her son (video)

Actress Farangiz Abdazova announced via her Instagram page that she has turned 25. She stated that she is celebrating her birthday with a special mood this year and shared the biggest and most cherished news of her life with her fans.

Under the video posted on her page, the actress wrote: "This year my birthday is different. I am no longer just a daughter, I am a MOTHER. This time I am entering my new age not alone, but with my son Samir. The most beautiful gift of my 25th year is YOU. Welcome, my new age."

Farangiz's sincere words left a warm impression on her fans. In the comments, followers congratulated the actress on her birthday, wishing her and her child happiness, health, and family peace.

For the actress, this birthday holds special significance not only as the beginning of a new age, but also because it coincides with a period when she is experiencing the joy of motherhood.

For context, Farangiz Abdazova was born on September 3, 2001. The actress became a mother for the first time on August 8 and named her son Samir. She is married to Sirojiddin Hoshimjonov, a cameraman at the My5 TV channel.