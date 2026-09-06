Afruza delights fans with her “Topolmaysiz” music video (video)

Singer Afruza has presented a new music video for her fans. The artist's video for the song “Topolmaysiz” was premiered on September 4 on her official YouTube channel.

In a short span of time, the video caught the attention of viewers and was warmly received by fans. In the comments section, users shared positive feedback about the singer's latest creative work.

Fans wished Afruza further creative success and expressed their desire for her to continue creating meaningful and heartfelt songs in the future.

The singer's new track and video became another exciting novelty in her creative career.