Aviation navigation without GPS tested in the USA

The Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) of the US Department of Defense has successfully completed critical tests of the MagNav navigation system, which operates without satellite signals. According to ixbt.com, an Embraer 170 aircraft flew over the Pacific Ocean for more than four hours without using GPS, marking a new milestone in ensuring aviation safety. This is reported by reported by.

During the test flight, the aircraft traveled from the Puget Sound area near Seattle to the southern part of Alaska and back. The flight lasted 4 hours and 23 minutes, during which navigation data was transmitted to the crew's standard tablets in real time.

How MagNav works and its advantages

This technology relies on the Earth's natural magnetic field. The MagNav system uses highly sensitive quantum magnetic sensors that record small variations in the magnetic field associated with the unique characteristics of the Earth's crust. The obtained data is compared with a pre-prepared magnetic map to determine the aircraft's precise coordinates.

Developers state that using magnetic navigation has increased positioning accuracy by 89 percent compared to traditional backup methods. The main advantage of the technology is that it requires neither satellites nor ground-based navigation stations.

Future plans and prospects

At a time when GPS signals can be artificially jammed or interfered with, the Earth's magnetic field cannot simply be turned off. This is particularly relevant when flying over oceans and in remote areas with limited landmarks.

The MagNav program, which began in the US in 2024, is part of the Transition of Quantum Sensing initiative, with its prototype being developed by Honeywell Aerospace. In the next phase, the system is planned to be tested on the US Air Force's Boeing C-17 Globemaster III heavy military transport aircraft.

Experts believe that in the future, this magnetic navigation could serve as an additional backup source for regions where satellite systems operate unreliably. Furthermore, as instances of signal spoofing increase, this technology is expected to find its place in civil aviation as well.