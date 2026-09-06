6-year-old girl in Afghanistan married off to a 60-year-old man for 200,000 rupees

It has been reported that a 6-year-old girl in Afghanistan's Helmand province was married off to a 60-year-old man for 200,000 Pakistani rupees. This was reported by 8AM Media.

According to reports, the incident took place in the Garmser district. The Taliban press office in Helmand province stated that the girl's father gave his child to the 60-year-old man due to financial problems, receiving 200,000 Pakistani rupees in return. The official statement also noted that the father is addicted to drugs.

The case was subsequently referred to court. According to Taliban officials, the court reviewed the case and annulled the 6-year-old girl's marriage.

Furthermore, reports circulated that an 8-year-old girl was planned to be married to an 80-year-old man in the Nad Ali district of Helmand. It is stated that the marriage was stopped before it could take place due to the intervention of local officials.

These two cases have once again highlighted that the problem of child marriage and forced marriage persists in Afghanistan. International organizations and human rights defenders are expressing concern that poverty and limited access to education for girls in the country are increasing the risk of child marriage.