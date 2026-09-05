Pearls of the East fascinate Qatar: Saida Mirziyoyeva opens unique exhibitions in Doha

Head of the Presidential Administration Saida Mirziyoyeva and Chairperson of Qatar Museums, Sheikha Al-Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, took part in the grand opening of major exhibitions titled "Uzbekistan: Heritage in Motion" and "Ektashif Uzbekistan" at the prestigious Museum of Islamic Art in Doha. These international-scale events marked another important step in widely promoting Uzbekistan's rich cultural and historical heritage to the public of the Persian Gulf states and the entire world through cultural diplomacy.

"Heritage in Motion": From the Samanids to the Timurid Empire

The main exposition set up at the Museum of Islamic Art is amazing visitors with its historical scope and unique masterpieces:

Harmony of two state collections: The exposition includes priceless historical artifacts gathered from the treasures of Uzbekistan's national museums and Qatar's unique collections;

A sequence of centuries: The exhibition covers a long historical development process starting from the pre-Islamic period, through the Samanid and Timurid eras, and up to the present day;

Incomparable works of art: Visitors to the exhibition get the opportunity to closely acquaint themselves with rare antiquities, traditional national handicrafts, and exquisite textile art masterpieces that reflect the high culture of our ancestors.

"Ektashif Uzbekistan": Qatari masters inspired by Samarkand and Bukhara

Another bright project demonstrating bilateral creative cooperation was presented within the framework of the event:

Results of the creative trip: The "Ektashif Uzbekistan" exhibition, dedicated to the results of an inspiring creative journey undertaken by seven skilled Qatari artisans and artists to the cities of Tashkent, Samarkand, and Bukhara, has started its work;

Works reflecting the Uzbek spirit: Inspired by Uzbek national culture and ancient traditions, Qatari creators showcased exclusive jewelry, exquisite samples of calligraphy, national carpets, and masterfully captured artistic photographs;

Dialogue of cultures: This initiative has strengthened the bonds of friendship between peoples, serving as a new cultural bridge in the language of modern creativity.

Cultural diplomacy and the elevation of global image

These projects hold a special place in further strengthening multilateral relations between Uzbekistan and Qatar:

In the focus of world tourists: Thousands of foreign tourists and residents of Qatar visiting the prestigious museum in Doha are gaining a comprehensive overview of Uzbekistan's ancient history and tourism potential;

The soft power of strategic dialogue: Events of this cultural and humanitarian nature elevate Uzbekistan's reputation in the international arena and bring friendly relations between the two states to a new level.

In your opinion, how will cultural diplomacy and the display of our national heritage in major international centers like Qatar contribute to Uzbekistan's tourism and international prestige? What is it about the culture of the Samanid and Timurid eras that attracts the world public the most today? Leave your thoughts in the comments!