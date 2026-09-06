Don't ask a father about his salary or a mother about her age: there is a reason for this

Some questions seem simple. But behind them may lie a person's entire life, the sacrifices they made, and unspoken dreams. That is why our people have formed touching expressions about not asking a father about his salary and a mother about her age.

Because the lives of parents are often not just about themselves.

What is behind a father's salary?

A father may not separate his earnings from his family. His income is connected to household maintenance, children's needs, their education and upbringing, and the family's future.

Often, it is more important for a child to understand not how much money their father earns, but through what hard work he earns that money.

For a father, salary is not just a number. Behind it lie hard work, responsibility, and the effort made for his family.

Therefore, the question "How much do you earn?" sometimes carries a deeper meaning than mere curiosity.

Why is it awkward to ask a mother her age?

For a mother, the years are not just numbers on a passport. They are associated with her children's first steps, sleepless nights, seeing them off to school, worries during illness, and thousands of small tasks done for the family.

As children grow older, they begin to feel more strongly that their mother's time is also passing.

Therefore, rather than asking a mother her age, showing interest in how she is doing today can be much more valuable.

What defines the value of parents?

It is not right to evaluate parents solely by their age or income. Their place in a person's life is measured by other criteria.

Valued aspect in parents Why is it important? Labor Serves to provide for the family's needs Time Spent on children's upbringing and relationships Care Fosters affection and trust in the family Patience Unites the family in difficult situations Support Helps the child believe in their own strength

What do children often realize too late?

In childhood, a person might take their parents' labor for granted.

Food is prepared. Conditions at home are created. Necessary items are bought. School, studies, clothing, and other needs are provided.

However, when children grow up, they begin to realize that these things did not just appear by themselves.

Behind them stood someone's labor, time, and patience.

The most important question is not "how much?"

One does not need to take the saying about not asking a father about his salary and a mother about her age literally. Hidden behind it is another thought: let us value our loved ones not by numbers, but by their affection and the good deeds they have done.

It is not how much salary a father earns that matters, but how much responsibility he has taken on his shoulders for his children.

It is not how old a mother is that matters, but how much warmth and care she has given to her family.

The best words to say to parents

Sometimes there is no need for long expressions of gratitude.

Simply saying:

"Thank you, Dad."

"Thank you, Mom."

"I am glad you are here."

"Take care of yourself too."

can carry great meaning for parents.

Because as years pass, a person re-realizes the value of many things.

Not asking a father about his salary or a mother about her age is merely a form of etiquette. In reality, this phrase reminds us of something much more important: parents should be valued not for the numbers associated with them, but for their labor, affection, and self-sacrifice for our sake.