Safe filled with dollars found in Prosecutor General's Office in Ukraine

Ukraine's Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office has released a photo of a safe filled with cash, discovered during an investigation at the Prosecutor General's Office. The photo was posted on the agency's Telegram channel on September 5.

The image shows a metal safe nearly one meter high, equipped with several shelves and a drawer at the bottom. Inside, stacks of old and new 100-dollar bills are visible, filling the safe to about half its capacity.

It is reported that the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine, in cooperation with the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, arrested Serhiy Krapiva, head of the cyber department at the Prosecutor General's Office, a day earlier.

His arrest is said to have taken place as part of a special operation aimed at exposing a criminal organization involved in protecting fraudulent call centers and laundering illegal proceeds.

Additionally, the Ukrainian publication 'Zerkalo Nedeli' reported that nearly 2,000 fraudulent call centers are operating within the country. According to the publication, about half of them regularly paid law enforcement officials to avoid inspections and raids.

It is noted that the total amount of such illegal payments could exceed 24 million dollars per month.

Investigations and operational activities regarding this case are currently ongoing.