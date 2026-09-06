Zombie Horror: Sony releases full trailer for the new “Resident Evil”

·15·Culture
Zombie Horror: Sony releases full trailer for the new “Resident Evil”

Talented director Zach Cregger, who created a unique school in the modern horror genre through the sensational films “Barbarian” and “Weapons”, is breathing new life into the cult-status world of “Resident Evil” (“Obitel zla”). Sony Pictures has released the full official trailer for the anticipated blockbuster. Unlike all previous adaptations, the director promises to bring back the original fear, darkness, and psychological pressure typical of Capcom video games to the big screens.

Secret package to Raccoon City: A courier caught in the vortex of a zombie outbreak

The new film looks at the franchise's famous universe through the eyes of a completely new and unexpected protagonist:

  • Brian's dangerous mission: At the center of the film's events is an ordinary courier guy named Brian, who is tasked with delivering a highly important and mysterious package to Raccoon City;

  • The epicenter of disaster under lockdown: As the character sets foot in the city, he remains completely unaware that it has already been completely engulfed by a devastating virus epidemic that turns people into bloodthirsty zombies;

  • Austin Abrams in the lead role: The courier character is portrayed by actor Austin Abrams, known for the film “Weapons”, marking his second consecutive successful collaboration with director Zach Cregger.

Unlike Paul Anderson's films: The true spirit of Capcom video games

The new adaptation promises an atmosphere radically different from previous action-oriented films:

  • Tribute to the legacy of video games: Noting that he is a big fan of the original games created by Capcom, director Zach Cregger has focused on creating a genuine claustrophobic fear and mystery atmosphere not seen in Paul W. S. Anderson's films;

  • Independent original story: The film does not directly adapt any specific part of the video games, but instead tells a completely new, personal authorial plot set within the “Resident Evil” universe;

  • Star-studded cast: The film also features talented actors such as Paul Walter Hauser, Zach Cherry, and Kali Reis in various important roles.

On big screens from September 18: The anticipated start for horror fans

Sony Pictures is fully preparing to release this project widely in theaters:

  • International theatrical release date: The new “Resident Evil” horror film will be released in theaters abroad starting September 18 of this year;

  • New life for the franchise: Film critics predict that Zach Cregger's unusual and deep approach will be a real salvation for the zombie franchise, which has lost its reputation in recent years.

Do you think Zach Cregger's fresh approach can bring back the truly scary atmosphere of the original video games to the “Resident Evil” franchise, or will the previous classic interpretation starring Milla Jovovich remain dominant in fans' memories? What are your expectations from this September 18 premiere? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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