Unexpected decision by Aziz Ganiyev: A rescue mission for struggling Baniyas

·2·Sport
Unexpected decision by Aziz Ganiyev: A rescue mission for struggling Baniyas

Experienced Uzbekistan national team midfielder Aziz Ganiyev has opened a new chapter in his career as a legionnaire in the United Arab Emirates. The 28-year-old central midfielder has officially signed with Baniyas, a club currently battling in the UAE Pro League. However, our compatriot's new team is going through extremely difficult times in the championship — having lost all 4 opening rounds, they are anchored to the very bottom of the league table. Now, Ganiyev is tasked with the crucial mission of leading the club out of this deep crisis and establishing stability in the midfield.

Third destination in the UAE: Aziz Ganiyev's new deal

Our national team midfielder is further strengthening his experience in the Emirates:

The new team's situation this season is causing serious concern:

Four consecutive defeats:

  • Baniyas has left the pitch defeated in all four opening matches of the UAE top division, failing to collect a single point; Bottom of the table:

  • Based on goal difference, the club sits in last place among 14 teams with 0 points; Legionnaire signed as a savior:

  • The club's management hopes to resolve the weakness in the central line and the imbalance between defense and attack through Aziz Ganiyev's tactical intelligence and long-range passing. Following in the footsteps of Uzbek legionnaires: Statistics and historical ties

Baniyas is a team well-known to Uzbek football fans:

The path of Shukurov and Mozgovoy:

  • Previously, two other representatives of the Uzbekistan national team — Otabek Shukurov and Akmal Mozgovoy — successfully defended the honor of this team and left a bright mark on the club; Last season's stats:

  • Aziz Ganiyev participated in 25 official matches in the UAE championship last season, recording 2 goals and 3 assists to his name; Ball control and powerful shots:

  • The player's skill in executing set-pieces and shooting from distance is expected to be a key weapon for the struggling team. Do you think Aziz Ganiyev can save Baniyas from the bottom of the table and become the team's main leader? How will moving to an underdog club in the UAE affect the 28-year-old midfielder's career with the national team? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

Sizningcha, Aziz G‘aniyev «Baniyas»ni turnir jadvalining eng quyi pog‘onasidan qutqarib, jamoaning asosiy yetakchisiga aylana oladimi? BAAda autsayderga aylanib qolgan klubga o‘tish 28 yoshli yarimhimoyachining milliy terma jamoadagi faoliyatiga qanday ta’sir ko‘rsatadi? O‘z fikr-mulohazalaringizni izohlarda qoldiring!

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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