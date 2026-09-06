In the 7th round of the Swiss Super League, one of the country's most storied clubs, Basel, hosted the league leaders, Lugano. In a tense and uncompromising match at St. Jakob-Park, the visitors secured a 3-1 comeback victory, once again proving their absolute dominance in the title race. For Uzbek football fans, the most joyful news is that our national team defender Behruz Karimov started in this high-stakes match and played the full 90 minutes with great intensity.

Fiery second half at St. Jakob-Park: A turnaround in 2 minutes

Although the match began with active attacks from the hosts, all the goals and decisive moments occurred in the second half:

Basel's quick goal: Returning from the break with high energy, the hosts managed to open the scoring in the 47th minute thanks to a precise strike from Metin (1-0);

Lugano's lightning response: Inspired by the goal, Basel could not celebrate for long — Chimini leveled the score in the 59th minute, and just 2 minutes later, in the 61st minute, Bislimi put Lugano ahead;

The final goal: Near the end of the match, in the 81st minute, substitute Canducci found the back of the net to make it 1-3, effectively sealing the game's fate.

Behruz Karimov plays the full 90 minutes: Solid defensive performance

Our compatriot is consistently demonstrating his skills on European pitches, becoming a key starter for the team:

Starting XI and a 6.7 rating: Behruz Karimov played the full match in theLugano defensive line alongside Ballmoos, Papadopoulos, Mai, and Delcroix, earning a 6.7 rating from reputable statistical portals;

A difficult away test: Playing the full 90 minutes against an experienced and attacking giant like Basel proved that the Uzbek defender is at a high physical and tactical level;

Coach's trust: The head coach's decision to trust Behruz for the full 90 minutes in such difficult matches indicates that his position in the club is strengthening.

Unbeaten leadership: Lugano's golden points on the road to the title

With this victory, Lugano further solidified their lead in the league table:

100% record and a game in hand: Lugano continues to move forward without dropping a single point in the championship, reaching 18 points and maintaining sole possession of the top spot; furthermore, the team has one game in hand;

Basel in crisis: The defeated hosts remain in 5th place in the standings with 10 points, falling significantly behind the leaders.

Do you think Behruz Karimov can win the Swiss championship with Lugano, and could we see him in the top five leagues in the near future? How important are such consistent performances by Uzbek legionnaires in Europe for the Uzbekistan national team? Leave your thoughts in the comments!