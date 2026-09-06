Qualification for the AFC U-20 Asian Cup: Uzbekistan U-20 thrash Syria 3-0

A perfect record and a ticket to the AFC U-20 Asian Cup: Uzbekistan U-20 thrashed Syria 3-0 — A triumphant night in Tashkent, goals from Ermanov and Abrayev, and sole leadership in the group.

The Group B matches of the AFC U-20 Asian Cup qualifiers, hosted in Tashkent, concluded with a total triumph for the Uzbekistan youth national team. In the decisive 3rd round match against Syria U-20, our compatriots scored three unanswered goals to secure a resounding 3-0 victory. With three wins in three games and a 100% record, the young 'White Wolves' finished as group leaders with 9 points, securing a direct spot in the final stage of the Asian Cup.

Absolute dominance in Tashkent: 10th-minute goal and clinical finishes

In the match held in our capital, the Uzbek players controlled the tempo from the very first minutes:

Ermanov's quick goal: As early as the 10th minute, forward Diyor Ermanov capitalized on a gap in the Syrian defense to open the scoring (1:0);

Abrayev's composure: Maintaining dominance until the end, our representatives scored the second goal in the 81st minute — Quvonch Abrayev left the opposing goalkeeper with no chance;

To‘laganov's final touch: In the 90+4th minute of stoppage time, Davron To‘laganov converted a penalty awarded by the referee to seal the 3-0 scoreline.

Solid defense and squad rotation: A clean sheet

The tactical plan set by the head coach worked flawlessly throughout the 90 minutes:

Defensive solidity: The defensive line, led by goalkeeper Nematulloh Rustamjonov and captain Azizbek To‘lqinbekov, neutralized Syria's dangerous counter-attacks and kept a clean sheet;

Timely substitutions: Asilbek Abdurasulov, Tohir Ashurboyev, Azizbek Erimbetov, Husan Ko‘paysinov, and Asilbek Aliyev, who came on in the second half, maintained the team's intensity and contributed significantly to securing the win.

Final standings of Group B: Uzbekistan leads, India in 2nd place

All questions were answered in the final round of the qualifying group:

Uzbekistan U-20: 3 wins in 3 matches, group winners with 9 points, qualified for the final round of the continental championship;

India U-20: In the parallel group match, India defeated Bangladesh 3-0 (Meitei 25', Yadav 60', Arbash 79') to finish 2nd with 6 points;

Syria and Bangladesh: The Syrian national team remained in 3rd place with 3 points, while Bangladesh, failing to earn a single point, became the group's bottom side.

Do you think this youth team can become a top contender for the continental title in the final stage of the Asian Cup? Which of these players do you see as a future star of the Uzbekistan senior national team? Leave your thoughts in the comments!