The adventures of "Dungeons & Dragons" continue: Hasbro is not giving up...

Unexpected yet hopeful news for fantasy and adventure fans: Hasbro has by no means given up on the desire to shoot a sequel to the movie "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves". According to "The Playlist", the franchise owners are currently actively searching for a new movie studio for the project.

Why did Paramount drop out?

As it is known, the first part of the film was very positively received and highly rated by critics and viewers alike. Nevertheless, box office earnings were not as high as the studio expected (just over 208 million dollars worldwide). For this reason, Paramount studio decided to completely abandon the financially unjustified project's continuation and its rights.

Hasbro's firm plans: The franchise lives on!

However, this is not the end of the adventure. Hasbro's management strongly believes in the potential of the D&D universe. The following is known about the current situation:

Search for a new partner: The company has accelerated efforts to find a financial partner or a brand-new studio to continue the franchise.

Ready script: One of the most important pieces of news is that the directors and screenwriters of the first part, John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, have already finished writing the script for the sequel. They emphasize that the plot is very strong and possesses great potential.

Return of the original cast: If the financing issue is positively resolved, the directors will return to their chairs. Furthermore, the actors from the original film, led by Chris Pine and Michelle Rodriguez, are very likely to reprise their roles.

In summary, although Paramount has left the project, the sparks of hope for a continuation of "Dungeons & Dragons" have not yet died out. Everything depends on Hasbro's agreement with a new studio.

In your opinion, should the continuation of the "Dungeons & Dragons" franchise be filmed? Would you like to see new adventures of the gang of thieves led by Chris Pine? Leave your thoughts in the comments!