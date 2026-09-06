Bloody Revenge: A film about Bigfoot hunting down hunters in Hollywood while searching for his brother's body

The famous filmmakers who brought the cult-status "John Wick" franchise to the world have started working on a completely unprecedented and unusual new project in Hollywood. Thunder Road's genre label "Badlands," one of the giants of the film industry, has officially acquired the script for a new action-thriller titled "Wildman." In this picture, the legend of the mountains and forests — Bigfoot — just like John Wick, launches a ruthless and bloody war against an army of hunters to avenge his loved one.

The death of a brother and unstoppable revenge: The intense plot of "Wildman"

The plot of the film draws the viewer into a vortex of dynamic and tense events from the very first seconds:

Tragic encounter: A group of ruthless hunters encounters Bigfoot's younger brother in the heart of the forest, brutally kills him, and takes the body away to an unknown location;

The Bigfoot tracking the corpse: Having lost his loved one, the giant creature goes on the trail of the hunters to retrieve his brother's body and bid him a final farewell;

Merciless and bloody punishment: Just as John Wick wiped out an entire mafia for his dog, Bigfoot begins to eliminate everyone who has the slightest connection to his brother's death, one by one, with unprecedented force and cruelty.

The creators of "John Wick" and a new name: Who is behind the project?

This film is expected to be not just a regular horror movie, but a high-budget project rich in flawless stunt sequences:

Legendary producers: The picture is directly headed by Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee, the key figures behind the success of the Keanu Reeves-starring masterpieces of "John Wick";

"Badlands" genre label: The film will be shot under Thunder Road's special brand specializing in producing bloody, uncompromising, and dark humor-filled action pictures;

Young talent script: The author of this unique story is talented playwright Jacob Reiner, recognized as a new name in Hollywood, and his script was highly praised by major producers.

Not a monster, but a hero: A fresh revolution in the action genre

The film "Wildman" could radically change Hollywood's traditional views:

Breaking stereotypes: While horror films usually portray Bigfoot as a mindless, man-eating predator, here he appears as a strong protagonist with family values, a heart, and a clear purpose;

Tactical battles and animalistic power: The creature's immense physical strength will be combined with professional combat sequences, skilled use of weapons, and guerrilla tactics in the forest;

Prospects for a new franchise: If the picture proves itself at the box office, it is very likely that a whole new world of unusual blockbusters featuring mythological creatures will begin in Hollywood.

Do you think such an unexpected idea about a revenge-seeking Bigfoot in the style of "John Wick" can become a real hit on the big screens, or does this plot seem too fictional? Are you interested in the Snowman, usually known as a scary monster, punishing hunters in search of justice? Leave your thoughts in the comments!