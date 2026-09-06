Total Rout: Barcelona Scores 5 Unanswered Goals Against Valencia

In the 4th round of La Liga, reigning champions Barcelona visited Valencia and left their opponents with no chance. The match at the Mestalla stadium was dominated by the Catalans and ended in a crushing 5-0 victory. With this win, Hansi Flick's side reached 12 points, taking sole lead of the tournament table. Valencia, meanwhile, dropped to the bottom with just 1 point.

A Catalan youth benefit at the Mestalla: The Yamal and Fermin show

Match Barcelona's intense attacks started the game. Just 6 minutes in, Lamine Yamal, who is becoming the team's main star, opened the scoring. Barcelona's pressure was evident in the first half, and in the 22nd minute, Fermin Lopez scored the team's second goal. Fermin not only scored today but also provided two assists, becoming one of the best players of the match.

The rout and the impact of new signings: Olmo's debut

In the second half, Barcelona increased the pressure. In the 50th minute, Raphinha made it 3-0. The dominant Catalans made changes, and in the 75th minute, new signing Dani Olmo replaced Fermin Lopez. This substitution added more intensity to the final part of the game. Pedri scored in the 79th minute, and Lamine Yamal sealed the final score in the 84th minute, completing his brace after a pass from Dani Olmo. Notably, Dani Olmo provided two assists in just 15 minutes, showing how quickly he has adapted to the team.

The sharp contrast in the table and the bitterness of defeat

After this victory, Barcelona has collected 12 points from 4 games, taking absolute leadership in La Liga. The reigning champions have proven once again that they have started the season very strongly and are ready to defend their title. For Valencia, the start of the season is becoming a real disaster — only 1 point from 4 games and sitting in last place (20th). Fans at the Mestalla expressed their dissatisfaction with their team's weak performance.

La Liga. Round 4. Match statistics and lineups

Valencia — Barcelona 0:5September 6, Mestalla

Goals: Yamal (6, 84), Fermin (22), Raphinha (50), Pedri (79).

Valencia: Dimitrievski, Maffeo (Elliot, 54), Martinez, Diakhaby (Cordoba, 62), Pepelu (Tarrega, 54), Vazquez (Gaya, 54), Otorbi (Duro, 76), Ugrinich, Dieng, Guerra (Sato, 62), Danjuma.

Barcelona: Joan Garcia, Eric Garcia (Kounde, 29), Cubarsi (Christensen, 62), Martin, Espart, Rodri (Bernal, 62), Pedri (Jesus, 81), Fermin (Olmo, 75), Yamal, Gordon (Adeyemi, 62), Raphinha.

Yellow cards: Cubarsi (45+3), Rodri (47), Fermin (65), Martinez (81).

Do you think Barcelona's strong start this season indicates they will also succeed in the UEFA Champions League? How can you explain Dani Olmo's rapid adaptation to Barcelona's tactics? Leave your thoughts in the comments!