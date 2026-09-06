Total Rout: Barcelona Scores 5 Unanswered Goals Against Valencia

·36·Sport
Total Rout: Barcelona Scores 5 Unanswered Goals Against Valencia

In the 4th round of La Liga, reigning champions Barcelona visited Valencia and left their opponents with no chance. The match at the Mestalla stadium was dominated by the Catalans and ended in a crushing 5-0 victory. With this win, Hansi Flick's side reached 12 points, taking sole lead of the tournament table. Valencia, meanwhile, dropped to the bottom with just 1 point.

A Catalan youth benefit at the Mestalla: The Yamal and Fermin show

Match Barcelona's intense attacks started the game. Just 6 minutes in, Lamine Yamal, who is becoming the team's main star, opened the scoring. Barcelona's pressure was evident in the first half, and in the 22nd minute, Fermin Lopez scored the team's second goal. Fermin not only scored today but also provided two assists, becoming one of the best players of the match.

The rout and the impact of new signings: Olmo's debut

In the second half, Barcelona increased the pressure. In the 50th minute, Raphinha made it 3-0. The dominant Catalans made changes, and in the 75th minute, new signing Dani Olmo replaced Fermin Lopez. This substitution added more intensity to the final part of the game. Pedri scored in the 79th minute, and Lamine Yamal sealed the final score in the 84th minute, completing his brace after a pass from Dani Olmo. Notably, Dani Olmo provided two assists in just 15 minutes, showing how quickly he has adapted to the team.

The sharp contrast in the table and the bitterness of defeat

After this victory, Barcelona has collected 12 points from 4 games, taking absolute leadership in La Liga. The reigning champions have proven once again that they have started the season very strongly and are ready to defend their title. For Valencia, the start of the season is becoming a real disaster — only 1 point from 4 games and sitting in last place (20th). Fans at the Mestalla expressed their dissatisfaction with their team's weak performance.

La Liga. Round 4. Match statistics and lineups

Valencia — Barcelona 0:5September 6, Mestalla

Goals: Yamal (6, 84), Fermin (22), Raphinha (50), Pedri (79).

Valencia: Dimitrievski, Maffeo (Elliot, 54), Martinez, Diakhaby (Cordoba, 62), Pepelu (Tarrega, 54), Vazquez (Gaya, 54), Otorbi (Duro, 76), Ugrinich, Dieng, Guerra (Sato, 62), Danjuma.

Barcelona: Joan Garcia, Eric Garcia (Kounde, 29), Cubarsi (Christensen, 62), Martin, Espart, Rodri (Bernal, 62), Pedri (Jesus, 81), Fermin (Olmo, 75), Yamal, Gordon (Adeyemi, 62), Raphinha.

Yellow cards: Cubarsi (45+3), Rodri (47), Fermin (65), Martinez (81).

Do you think Barcelona's strong start this season indicates they will also succeed in the UEFA Champions League? How can you explain Dani Olmo's rapid adaptation to Barcelona's tactics? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Barcelona thrash Valencia to solidify lead in LaLigaBarcelona thrash Valencia to solidify lead in LaLigaYesterday, 23:17Victory Slipped Away: Manchester United Drops Points in LiverpoolVictory Slipped Away: Manchester United Drops Points in LiverpoolYesterday, 22:45Qualification for the AFC U-20 Asian Cup: Uzbekistan U-20 thrash Syria 3-0Qualification for the AFC U-20 Asian Cup: Uzbekistan U-20 thrash Syria 3-0Yesterday, 22:40Thrilling Derby at the Emirates: Arsenal Come From Behind to Sink ChelseaThrilling Derby at the Emirates: Arsenal Come From Behind to Sink ChelseaYesterday, 22:39Unexpected decision by Aziz Ganiyev: A rescue mission for struggling BaniyasUnexpected decision by Aziz Ganiyev: A rescue mission for struggling BaniyasYesterday, 22:31Comeback win at Basel: Behruz Karimov shines for LuganoComeback win at Basel: Behruz Karimov shines for LuganoYesterday, 22:23
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
“The debate is over, Ronaldo won!” Piers Morgan makes sharp statement after Messi's departure
“The debate is over, Ronaldo won!” Piers Morgan makes sharp statement after Messi's departure
Details: Eldor Shomurodov's sensational transfer to Turkey halted
Details: Eldor Shomurodov's sensational transfer to Turkey halted
Ronaldo said 'Drink water' — Coca-Cola lost $4 billion
Ronaldo said 'Drink water' — Coca-Cola lost $4 billion
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star
Islom Ismoilov speaks out after Neftchi's humiliating defeat in Qarshi
Islom Ismoilov speaks out after Neftchi's humiliating defeat in Qarshi
Emre Belözoğlu makes explosive statement about Turkish league limits and Shomurodov
Emre Belözoğlu makes explosive statement about Turkish league limits and Shomurodov
Leaving Nasaf? Ruziqul Berdiyev makes a surprise statement after defeat to Navbahor
Leaving Nasaf? Ruziqul Berdiyev makes a surprise statement after defeat to Navbahor