Victory Slipped Away: Manchester United Drops Points in Liverpool

One of the marquee matches of the 3rd round of the Premier League delivered a true football drama in Liverpool. Visiting the Hill Dickinson Stadium, the side led by Michael Carrick, Manchester Unitedseemed to have secured the win in the final minutes, but were forced to settle for a 2-2 draw after a stunning long-range goal in the 90+6th minute of stoppage time. Having dropped two crucial points in the intense clash, the Mancunians have slipped down the league table.

Late-game thriller: Joy in the 88th minute and shock in the 90+6th

The events in the second half kept fans on the edge of their seats until the very last second:

Quick goal from Mbeumo: Right after the break, in the 46th minute, United forward Bryan Mbeumo opened the scoring by beating goalkeeper Jordan Pickford (0-1);

George restores balance: The relentless Liverpool side equalized in the 83rd minute thanks to a precise effort from George (1-1);

Sesko's comeback strike: Substitute Benjamin Sesko put United back in front in the 88th minute, and it seemed Carrick's men had the 3 points in the bag (1-2);

Miracle in the 90+6th minute: However, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, who came off the bench in the 77th minute, scored an incredible super-goal past Lammens just before the final whistle, shaking the stadium (2-2).

Fouls, tactical moves, and a rain of yellow cards

The intense battle on the pitch forced players from both teams to lose their cool:

Referee's warnings: As the match progressed, fouls increased, with Armstrong, Johnson, and Roll (Everton) as well as Shaw, Maguire, and Dalot (United) receiving yellow cards;

Carrick's substitutions: The manager brought on Dorgu and Sesko for Rashford and Cunha to strengthen the attack and defense, but a lapse in concentration in the final seconds cost them the win;

Everton's resilient spirit: The introduction of Jack Grealish and Maitland-Niles added pace to the hosts' attack, saving them from an inevitable defeat.

League table outlook: Carrick's team drops to 11th place

This draw directly affected both clubs' positions in the competition:

Everton in the top 10: Showing great character at home, the Liverpool side now sits in 8th place with 5 points;

Manchester United's decline: With only 4 points from 3 rounds, Michael Carrick's team has fallen behind their title rivals to 11th place.

Do you think Manchester United's failure to hold onto the win in the final seconds was due to defensive inexperience or tactical errors by Michael Carrick? Can the 'Red Devils', with 4 points from 3 games, fight for the top four this season? Leave your thoughts in the comments!