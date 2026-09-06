Thrilling Derby at the Emirates: Arsenal Come From Behind to Sink Chelsea

·25·Sport
Thrilling Derby at the Emirates: Arsenal Come From Behind to Sink Chelsea

The uncompromising and intense London derby in the Premier League delivered all the dramatic moments fans expected. In the central clash at the Emirates Stadium, Mikel Arteta's Arsenal demonstrated true championship character, securing a 2-1 comeback victory over Chelsea despite conceding in the opening seconds. With this success, the 'Gunners' reached 9 points and are now joint leaders in the table with Manchester Citysharing the top spot.

Shock in the 2nd minute and the Gunners' comeback

The match started unexpectedly cold for the hosts:

  • Lightning goal from Rogers: Just 2 minutes into the match, Chelsea's young star Morgan Rogers found the net past David Raya, stunning the Emirates crowd (0-1);

  • Havertz's 'greeting' to his former club: Unfazed by the goal, Arsenal took full control, and in the 25th minute, former Chelsea midfielder Kai Havertz leveled the score at 1-1;

  • The captain's winning strike: At the start of the second half, in the 50th minute, captain Martin Ødegaard finished a precise combination to put the Gunners ahead (2-1).

Tactical battle, yellow card rain, and star-studded bench

The intensity typical of a London derby was felt in every inch of the pitch:

  • Fouls and yellow cards: To maintain control, the referee was forced to show 6 yellow cards to players from both teams (Pedro, Palmer, Solis, Lacroix, Rogers, Merino);

  • Arteta's strong bench: In the final stages, Arteta brought on Zubimendi, Hincapié, Mikel Merino, and striker Viktor Gyökeres to maintain dominance in the middle;

  • Chelsea's final push was ineffective: Although Estevao and Welbeck were brought on for the visitors, Arsenal's experienced defense, led by Raya, neutralized the threat to secure the win.

Title race heating up: Arsenal and City maintain 100% record

This derby sent another serious signal about the balance of power in the Premier League:

  • 100% record: Arsenal has won all 3 matches since the start of the season, collecting 9 points, and shares the lead with Pep Guardiola's Manchester Citybased on goal difference;

  • Chelsea remains in 4th place: The defeated 'Blues' remain in the top four with 6 points but are beginning to fall behind their title rivals.

Do you think Arsenal can end the Manchester Cityhegemony this season and finally win the long-awaited Premier League title? Did Mikel Arteta's tactics completely outclass Chelsea in today's derby? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

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