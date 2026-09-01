The No. 1 fruit surprises everyone: Top 5 healthiest fruits in the world

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The No. 1 fruit surprises everyone: Top 5 healthiest fruits in the world

Proper and balanced nutrition is a key factor in human health and daily vitality. Medical experts and nutritionists have compiled a ranking of the top 5 healthiest fruits gifted by nature, rich in vitamins and minerals.

Regularly including these fruits in your daily diet helps with everything from improving heart function to boosting immunity and enhancing brain power.

Top 5 most healing fruits in the world:

  • 1st place — Avocado (Healthy fats and brain food): Extremely rich in unsaturated fatty acids and vitamin E, it strengthens the cardiovascular system, boosts brain activity, and activates metabolism;

  • 2nd place — Orange (Immunity shield): Considered a massive source of vitamin C. It boosts the immune system, improves skin condition, and creates a strong defense against seasonal colds;

  • 3rd place — Banana (Muscles and quick energy): Rich in potassium and vitamin B6. It regulates heart muscle function, prevents spasms and cramps, and quickly supplies the body with strength and energy;

  • 4th place — Apple (Digestion and cholesterol control): Rich in natural fiber (pectin) and vitamin C, it cleanses the gastrointestinal tract and helps lower harmful cholesterol levels in the blood;

  • 5th place — Pomegranate (Source of heart and blood circulation): A treasury of powerful antioxidants. It improves cardiovascular health and is considered one of the most effective remedies for increasing hemoglobin levels in the blood.

Experts recommendation: How to consume fruits?

  • It is recommended to consume fruits preferably in the first half of the day and in their natural form;

  • Mixing fruits of different colors in your diet fully provides the body with all essential microelements.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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