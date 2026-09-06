Barcelona thrash Valencia to solidify lead in LaLiga

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Barcelona thrash Valencia to solidify lead in LaLiga

In the latest round of the Spanish championship, Barcelona secured a convincing 5-0 away victory over Valencia. As reported by GOAL.com, this win allows the Catalans to sit alone at the top of the LaLiga table with a three-point lead, following Real Madrid's unexpected defeat to Real Betis on Friday. This is reported by Goal.com .

The match at the Mestalla Stadium was dominated by the visitors. Just six minutes in, after a brilliant pass from Fermín López, Lamine Yamal fired the ball into the top corner from a tight angle to open the scoring. Shortly after, Fermín López himself scored the second goal, extending the team's lead.

Raphinha equals Lionel Messi's record

At the start of the second half, Barcelona intensified their attacks. In the 49th minute, Raphinha successfully finished a swift counter-attack orchestrated by Lamine Yamal and Fermín López, tapping the ball into an empty net. This was the Brazilian's sixth goal in his first four matches of the current season.

With this result, Raphinha became the second player in the 21st century to score six goals in his team's first four consecutive matches. Previously, only the legendary Lionel Messi had achieved this unique feat twice. Currently on a five-game scoring streak, Raphinha could equal the record for scoring in five consecutive matches, held by César Rodríguez and Zlatan Ibrahimović, in the next game.

Big win and new squad changes

Towards the end of the match, Hansi Flick's side further demonstrated their superiority. With 11 minutes remaining, Pedri slotted the ball into the corner with a beautiful strike following a Dani Olmo assist. Five minutes later, the active Dani Olmo exploited space once again to set up Lamine Yamal, who put the final touch on the game.

This match was memorable for Barcelona fans for another joyful event. Star signing Gabriel Jesus, transferred from Arsenal, made his official debut for the Catalans. Thus, having collected 15 points in the first five rounds, Barcelona continues its perfect winning streak in the Spanish championship.

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Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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