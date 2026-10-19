Sa'dulla Fathullayev announced his departure from the stage: "This is my last performance"

·12·Culture
Sa'dulla Fathullayev announced his departure from the stage: "This is my last performance"

Sa'dulla Fathullayev, a member of the "Dizayn" comedy team, made a statement that shocked his fans during an interview on the "Markazda gaplashamiz" talk show. The artist announced that this year's concert will be his final appearance on stage.

During the conversation, the journalist asked him whether there had been any discussions within the "Dizayn" team about holding a concert this year.

"Of course, of course, there were. I was one of the first to express the opinion that we shouldn't hold a concert. However, the guys decided that we would hold a concert. Naturally, I respected their decision," Sa'dulla Fathullayev said.

Following this, the journalist asked the artist what message he would like to convey to his fans. In response to this question, Fathullayev shared an important statement regarding his career on stage.

"Be well, stay healthy. Know that this is my last time performing on stage," he said.

The journalist asked for clarification on whether this remark applied only to his performances with the "Dizayn" team or if he meant stepping away from the stage altogether. Sa'dulla Fathullayev replied, "My general performance [altogether]."

This statement by the artist came as unexpected news to his fans.

DizaynSa'dulla Fathullayevconcertlast stage performance
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Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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