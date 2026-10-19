Unexpected departure in "Dizayn": Why is Sa’dulla Fathullayev quitting creative work entirely?

An unexpected and serious loss has occurred in the "Dizayn" team, one of the most popular projects of Uzbek show business and comedy art. One of the main faces of the team, famous humorist and comedian Sa’dulla Fathullayev has officially announced that he is completely leaving the big stage and "Dizayn".

During an open dialogue with journalists, the artist stated that his decision is final and said goodbye to his fans.

"I was the first one to suggest not holding a concert"

During the conversation, the comedian revealed details of the discussions and exchange of views within the team surrounding this year's concert program:

Opposition to the concert: Answering the journalist's question "Were there any hesitations about whether we will hold a concert this year or not?", the artist admitted: "Of course there were. I was the very first one to suggest not holding a concert";

Respect for the team's choice: Nevertheless, the members of "Dizayn" came to a decision at a general meeting to hold the concert anyway: "The guys decided that we would hold a concert anyway. I respected their decision", he said.

"Know this, this is my last time stepping onto the stage"

Sa’dulla Fathullayev sent his final message to his fans and stated the most sensational truth:

A confession that shook the networks: "Be well, stay healthy. And know that this is my last time stepping onto the stage", emphasized the artist;

Leaving not just the team, but art altogether: To the reporter's clarifying question "Is it only from the 'Dizayn' team or from the stage in general?", Fathullayev firmly replied: "In general, in general!".

Sa’dulla Fathullayev's role in the achievements of the "Dizayn" team and in winning the people's love was incomparable. His statement about completely leaving the big stage and creative work came as an unexpected blow to many comedy fans.