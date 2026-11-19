In Uzbekistan, it has been found that advertisements for concerts by Lolita, Ani Lorak, Rayhon Ganiyeva, Izzat Shukurov, the group "Ummon," and other artists failed to comply with legal requirements. Specifically, 27 advertisements did not disclose whether the concerts would be performed live or using playback (phonogram). This was reported by the Competition Committee.

The committee examined concert announcements posted on Instagram pages and outdoor advertising objects. As a result, it was determined that the Instagram advertisements for concerts by Lolita, Ani Lorak, Mayot, Nikolay Fomenko, Izzat Shukurov, the group "Ummon," Rayhon Ganiyeva, and Gaybulla Tursunov did not specify the form of performance.

The committee has sent warnings to the relevant advertisers to bring the announcements into compliance with legal requirements.

In accordance with Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 207 dated April 8, 2025, the form of performance must be clearly indicated in advertisements for concert and entertainment events. In this regard, labels such as "Live performance," "Live voice using playback," or "Concert program with playback" must be used.

According to Article 44 of the Law "On Advertising," if playback is used at a concert, the advertisement must provide information about the extent of its use. In outdoor advertising, this information must occupy at least 10 percent of the total advertising space. Furthermore, organizers must ensure that an audio announcement regarding the level of playback usage is provided before the start of the performance.

The Law "On Protection of Consumer Rights" also establishes a requirement to inform the audience about the use of playback at concert and entertainment events.

The Competition Committee has called on advertisers and concert organizers to clearly indicate the form of performance in announcements and to comply with legal requirements. If violations continue, appropriate measures may be taken in accordance with established procedures.