Nilufar Usmonova invites fans to a big concert: dates are announced

·26·Culture
Nilufar Usmonova invites fans to a big concert: dates are announced

Famous singer Nilufar Usmonova is preparing to present unforgettable musical evenings to her fans. The artist announced that she will perform before the audience with her concert program titled "Hello, Love" on December 8–13 at 19:30 at the Palace of Friendship of Peoples.

One of the most important aspects of the concert is that the program will be presented in a live performance. This will give fans the opportunity to listen to Nilufar Usmonova's work directly on stage, with a live voice and a unique performance.

During the 6-day concert program, the singer's beloved tunes, stage performances, and a festive atmosphere are expected to blend together. The very title "Hello, Love" indicates that special emphasis will be placed on love, emotions, and a romantic mood in the concert program.

Nilufar Usmonova invites all her fans to the concert program, which will take place on December 8–13 at the Palace of Friendship of Peoples.

Don't miss the musical evenings rich in live performances, favorite songs, and a festive mood!

Нилуфер УсмоноваконцертСаломсевгиХалқлар дўстлиги саройимузикажонли ижроДекабрь
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