Husnora Shodiyeva turns 33: the birthday cake left her amazed

·47·Culture
Husnora Shodiyeva turns 33: the birthday cake left her amazed

TV presenter, blogger, and singer Husnora Shodiyeva celebrated her 33rd birthday yesterday, November 3. Cheerful and touching videos of her birthday celebration have been circulating on social media.

The footage shared online shows that Husnora's birthday was celebrated in a large circle with a high-spirited atmosphere. Representatives of the arts industry also attended the celebration to congratulate the singer and share in her joy.

One of the most memorable moments of the birthday party was the special cake prepared for Husnora. It captured everyone's attention. Upon seeing the cake, Husnora could not hide her surprise and excitement, and she was even moved to tears. This touching moment was captured in the videos, drawing the attention of her followers as well.

In the comments on social media, fans are congratulating Husnora on turning 33, wishing her robust health, happiness, and creative success.

For reference, Husnora Shodiyeva was born on November 3, 1993, into the family of musician and wedding organizer Rano Ortikova. She is the eldest of three daughters in the family. Husnora has two sisters named Madina and Zaynab.

Four smiling women in white clothes posing for a photo together.

On November 2, Husnora presented her new creative work, a song titled "Sevgin," to her fans on her YouTube channel.

Husnora ShodiyevaSevginUzbek show business
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Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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