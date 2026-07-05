The Amazing Secret of Honey: Why Doesn't It Spoil?

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The Amazing Secret of Honey: Why Doesn't It Spoil?

Honey is one of the most unique natural products known to humanity since ancient times. One of its most interesting characteristics is that if stored under the right conditions, honey does not spoil for years, or even thousands of years. So, what is the secret?

Experts note that honey contains a natural enzyme called glucose oxidase. When this enzyme mixes with water in honey or is affected by humidity, it breaks down glucose and produces hydrogen peroxide (H₂O₂). Hydrogen peroxide limits the growth of bacteria, fungi, and other microorganisms, preventing the honey from spoiling. For this reason, honey is also valued as a natural antiseptic product.

Furthermore, the moisture content in honey is very low. Microorganisms require a moist environment to multiply. The lack of water in honey makes their survival and development nearly impossible.

Another important factor is the acidic environment of honey. The pH value of honey is usually between 3.2 and 4.5. This is considered an acidic environment and is unfavorable for most bacteria, which also helps the product remain unspoiled for a long time.

Due to these natural properties, honey is considered one of the longest-lasting food products in the world. Unprocessed and properly stored natural honey can maintain its taste, beneficial properties, and quality for many years.

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