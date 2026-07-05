Fahriye Evjen's new series sparks debate on social media

·45·Culture
Fahriye Evjen's new series sparks debate on social media

Turkish actress Fahriye Evjen is preparing to return to screens after a long hiatus. It has been revealed that she agreed to play one of the lead roles in a new multi-episode series called "Darbon."

However, this good news did not equally delight all of the actress's fans. The selection of renowned actor Oktay Kaynarca as Fahriye Evjen's co-star in the series sparked heated discussions on social media.

The main objection from fans relates to the 21-year age gap between the actor and the actress. Many internet users argue that they do not look particularly compatible as an on-screen couple.

Furthermore, some users are reminding that Oktay Kaynarca was previously mentioned in an investigation. At the same time, it is also noted that the charges brought against him were not proven in court and he was not found guilty. Nevertheless, some fans argue that he should not participate in new projects until the investigation-related matters are fully resolved.

Fahriye Evjen's new series sparks debate on social media

So far, no official information has been released regarding whether there will be a romantic relationship between the series' characters. However, this has not put an end to the debates among fans. Some believe the series could have been more successful if Fahriye Evjen had been paired with a different actor.

According to reports, the premiere of the series "Darbon" is scheduled for the fall season on the ATV channel.

Fahriye EvjenOktay KaynarcaDarbonATV
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