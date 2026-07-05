Horrific Scene in China: Stranger Picks Up Young Girl and Throws Her Into Canal (Video)

A video showing a man throwing a young girl into a canal has spread on social media. The incident occurred in the city of Shantou, Guangdong province, by the roadside, in front of bystanders.

In the footage, a passing scooter passenger can be seen stopping the vehicle without hesitation and jumping into the water. Another witness on the shore joined him and helped pull the girl out.

According to reports, the man who did this was the girl's brother who suffered from mental illness. He was placed in a special hospital after the incident.

The girl survived and no injuries were found. The Shantou local administration officially honored the two people who acted quickly.