Convicted Qamchibek Tashiyev’s Attendance at the “Muras United”–“Aziyagol” Match Sparks Discussion

Qamchibek Tashiyev watched the Premier League match between “Muras United” and “Aziyagol” from the stadium on July 3 in Manas, reports 24.kg.

Tashiyev was seen in the VIP stand during the match held at the “Qurmanbek” stadium. Videos showing this later spread on social networks.

The match was hard-fought and ended in a 1:1 draw. Both teams earned one point.

Tashiyev’s appearance at the stadium occurred shortly after the court verdict issued against him. On July 2, the First May District Court of Bishkek heard the case known as the “Letter of the 75”.

The court found him guilty of preparing to seize power by force, imposing confiscation of property and a four-year prison sentence. At the same time, he was placed under probation supervision for three years. As a result, Tashiyev will not be taken into custody.

He was acquitted on the charge of abuse of office. The defense announced that it would appeal the court’s decision.