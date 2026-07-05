Kazakh lieutenant colonel becomes childhood dream dance teacher after retirement (video)

Bolatbek Seydalin worked for many years in the forensic expert system of Kazakhstan's Ministry of Internal Affairs. He served for over 20 years and retired with the rank of lieutenant colonel.

After his years of service, Bolatbek recalled his unfulfilled childhood dream. He had been interested in dancing since the first grade and attended a dance club. However, at that time, the belief that boys should do sports forced him to give up dancing.

Many years later, after turning 50, he changed this decision. Bolatbek studied for five years at several dance schools in Astana. By regularly attending salsa and bachata classes, he mastered these styles well.

After that, he joined the city's dance community and started teaching. Now Bolatbek is no longer a retired officer, but works as a teacher giving lessons to dance enthusiasts.