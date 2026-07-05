Kilian Mbappe's cold reaction infuriated Orlando Hila...

Paraguay national team goalkeeper Orlando Hil said he was strongly dissatisfied with Kylian Mbappe's behavior after the Round of 16 match against France.

The match ended with France winning 1:0. The only goal was scored by Mbappe from a penalty.

He extended his hand, but got no response

After the final whistle, Orlando Hil approached the French captain to congratulate him on the victory.

The goalkeeper extended his hand to Mbappe, but the France captain paid him no attention. This infuriated the Paraguayan footballer.

After that, Hil threw the ball towards Mbappe.

"Mbappe really angered me. I extended my hand to him, wanted to congratulate him on his victory, but he completely ignored me. This situation really frustrated me," said the goalkeeper.

Hil was named the best player of the match

Despite conceding a goal from a penalty, Orlando Hil saved several dangerous shots during the match.

The tournament organizers named him the best player of the match.

Mbappe was also unhappy with Paraguay

In turn, Kylian Mbappe also criticized the actions of the Paraguayan players after the match.

The French leader emphasized that the opponent played rough and committed numerous fouls. As a result, tension between the two teams' players remained high throughout the game.

France won by a minimal score and advanced to the World Cup quarterfinals. However, the incident after the final whistle also sparked heated discussions, just like the match itself.