Kilian Mbappe's cold reaction infuriated Orlando Hila...

·53·Sport
Kilian Mbappe's cold reaction infuriated Orlando Hila...

Paraguay national team goalkeeper Orlando Hil said he was strongly dissatisfied with Kylian Mbappe's behavior after the Round of 16 match against France.

The match ended with France winning 1:0. The only goal was scored by Mbappe from a penalty.

He extended his hand, but got no response

After the final whistle, Orlando Hil approached the French captain to congratulate him on the victory.

The goalkeeper extended his hand to Mbappe, but the France captain paid him no attention. This infuriated the Paraguayan footballer.

After that, Hil threw the ball towards Mbappe.

"Mbappe really angered me. I extended my hand to him, wanted to congratulate him on his victory, but he completely ignored me. This situation really frustrated me," said the goalkeeper.

Hil was named the best player of the match

Despite conceding a goal from a penalty, Orlando Hil saved several dangerous shots during the match.

The tournament organizers named him the best player of the match.

Mbappe was also unhappy with Paraguay

In turn, Kylian Mbappe also criticized the actions of the Paraguayan players after the match.

The French leader emphasized that the opponent played rough and committed numerous fouls. As a result, tension between the two teams' players remained high throughout the game.

France won by a minimal score and advanced to the World Cup quarterfinals. However, the incident after the final whistle also sparked heated discussions, just like the match itself.

Kylian MbappeFranceParaguayOrlando Hil
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Thomas Tuchel speaks on England's condition ahead of World Cup 2026 Round of 16Thomas Tuchel speaks on England's condition ahead of World Cup 2026 Round of 16Today, 12:15Guimarães: "Haaland is a cunning footballer, he wants to shift the pressure onto Brazil"Guimarães: "Haaland is a cunning footballer, he wants to shift the pressure onto Brazil"Today, 12:01Kylian Mbappe sets a new record in the 2026 World Cup playoffs...Kylian Mbappe sets a new record in the 2026 World Cup playoffs...Today, 11:00Eduard Mor on yesterday's match: "Paraguay didn't play football"...Eduard Mor on yesterday's match: "Paraguay didn't play football"...Today, 10:24Carlo Ancelotti warns ahead of match against NorwayCarlo Ancelotti warns ahead of match against NorwayToday, 10:12Morocco National Team Hasn't Known Defeat in 34 GamesMorocco National Team Hasn't Known Defeat in 34 GamesToday, 10:08
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan