Parachutist flying with US flag crashes into crowd

·40·World
Parachutist flying with US flag crashes into crowd

An unexpected incident occurred during one of the events dedicated to the 250th anniversary of US Independence. As part of the holiday program, a parachutist flying in the sky with a fluttering US flag lost control while landing and crashed into the area where spectators were gathered.

Videos of the incident filmed by witnesses quickly spread on social networks. The footage showed the parachutist failing to control his direction as he approached the ground, resulting in him landing where people were standing.

Following the incident, event organizers announced that the parachutist had been promptly provided with assistance. According to them, the parachutist is in good condition and did not sustain serious injuries as a result of the incident.

Although this incident caused brief confusion among the holiday participants, the event continued according to the scheduled program.

Parachutist landing on the crowd while holding a US flag.
US
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Convicted Qamchibek Tashiyev’s Attendance at the “Muras United”–“Aziyagol” Match Sparks DiscussionConvicted Qamchibek Tashiyev’s Attendance at the “Muras United”–“Aziyagol” Match Sparks DiscussionToday, 12:08Heavy rain floods streets in IstanbulHeavy rain floods streets in IstanbulToday, 11:57Horrific Scene in China: Stranger Picks Up Young Girl and Throws Her Into Canal (Video)Horrific Scene in China: Stranger Picks Up Young Girl and Throws Her Into Canal (Video)Today, 11:53Kazakh lieutenant colonel becomes childhood dream dance teacher after retirement (video)Kazakh lieutenant colonel becomes childhood dream dance teacher after retirement (video)Today, 11:47Why Mojtaba Khamenei Did Not Attend His Father's Funeral CeremonyWhy Mojtaba Khamenei Did Not Attend His Father's Funeral CeremonyToday, 10:39Byzantine City Hidden Under the Sands Discovered in EgyptByzantine City Hidden Under the Sands Discovered in EgyptToday, 00:49
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Giant Dragon Appears in the London Sky
Giant Dragon Appears in the London Sky
Rare Phenomenon on August 12: Day Turns to Night in an Instant
Rare Phenomenon on August 12: Day Turns to Night in an Instant
Cat rooting for Uzbekistan national team causes laughter across social networks
Cat rooting for Uzbekistan national team causes laughter across social networks
A Grave Keeping a 1000-Year Secret: Mummy Found in Peru Covering Face with Hands
A Grave Keeping a 1000-Year Secret: Mummy Found in Peru Covering Face with Hands
11-Year-Old Boy's Beach Discovery in England Stuns Scientists
11-Year-Old Boy's Beach Discovery in England Stuns Scientists
Ground Sinking in Turkey: Thousands of Giant Sinkholes Appear
Ground Sinking in Turkey: Thousands of Giant Sinkholes Appear
63-Year-Old Woman Becomes a Mother for the First Time
63-Year-Old Woman Becomes a Mother for the First Time
Netherlands Performs First Euthanasia on Child Under 12
Netherlands Performs First Euthanasia on Child Under 12