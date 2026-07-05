Parachutist flying with US flag crashes into crowd

An unexpected incident occurred during one of the events dedicated to the 250th anniversary of US Independence. As part of the holiday program, a parachutist flying in the sky with a fluttering US flag lost control while landing and crashed into the area where spectators were gathered.

Videos of the incident filmed by witnesses quickly spread on social networks. The footage showed the parachutist failing to control his direction as he approached the ground, resulting in him landing where people were standing.

Following the incident, event organizers announced that the parachutist had been promptly provided with assistance. According to them, the parachutist is in good condition and did not sustain serious injuries as a result of the incident.

Although this incident caused brief confusion among the holiday participants, the event continued according to the scheduled program.